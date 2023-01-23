A look at the top headlines of the day:

Rijiju Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari offers to resign: Koshyari said he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wants to be relieved of all political responsibilities. Supreme Court upholds Bombay HC decision to grant bail to Anil Deshmukh in corruption case: The High Court had given relief to the former Maharashtra minister on December 12 but stayed its order on two occasions to allow CBI to file an appeal. Woman’s right to make decision and not medical board’s, says HC as it allows termination of 32-week pregnancy: ‘Given a severe foetal abnormality, the length of the pregnancy does not matter,’ the Bombay High Court ruled. All problems will be solved if cow slaughter is stopped, says Gujarat court: The judge said that ‘houses made of cow dung are not affected by atomic radiation’ and cow urine is a ‘cure for many incurable diseases’. Mob heckles South Korean women accusing them of religious conversion in UP, police file FIR: The incident occurred at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut on Saturday. Oil firms should cut petrol, diesel prices if crude rates come down, says Union minister: Hardeep Singh Puri said that oil companies acted responsibly by not burdening consumers with a rise in global energy prices in aftermath of the war in Ukraine. Gujarat Police issue arrest warrant against Oreva group promoter over Morbi bridge collapse: A lookout notice has also been issued against the promoter Jaysukh Patel. Pakistan hit by major power outage for second time in three months: Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir said electricity across the country is likely to be restored by 10 pm local time. US starts special interviews for first-time applicants to reduce visa waiting time in India: The United States embassy said that it will also deploy temporary consular officers from Washington to in India in its bid to speed up visa processing.