The big news: Adani shares fall after manipulation allegations, and nine other top stories
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Adani shares plunge on manipulation allegations; group says claims are malicious: Adani Group said the report is ‘malicious’ and ‘baseless’.
- India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh, says research paper: The Leh senior superintendent of police said that these regions have become ‘informal buffer zones’ and the Chinese may later lay claim on them.
- Ashish Mishra granted interim bail for eight weeks by Supreme Court: The court has prohibited Mishra from staying in Uttar Pradesh or the national capital region during this period.
- India’s G20 presidency an opportunity to promote democracy, says president: Droupadi Murmu made the remarks in her speech on the eve of Republic Day.
- Four SFI members detained hours ahead of BBC Modi documentary screening at Jamia University: The university said no permission has been sought for the screening of the documentary and that it will not be allowed.
- Saket Gokhale arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: The TMC spokesperson was already in judicial custody in connection with a case filed by the Gujarat Police.
- Twenty-two persons accused of killing 17 Muslims during 2002 Gujarat riots acquitted: The additional sessions court cited lack of evidence for acquitting them.
- Morning shows of Pathaan cancelled in Indore after protests from Hindutva organisations: Some of them entered a cinema hall and asked the audience to move out.
- SC asks Ghaziabad court to defer hearing in money laundering case against journalist Rana Ayyub: Ayuub had moved the Supreme Court against the summons to Ghaziabad court citing threat to her life and liberty.
- Delhi Police files chargesheet against Aftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar murder case: Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar.