A look at the top headlines of the day:

Adani shares plunge on manipulation allegations; group says claims are malicious: Adani Group said the report is ‘malicious’ and ‘baseless’. India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh, says research paper: The Leh senior superintendent of police said that these regions have become ‘informal buffer zones’ and the Chinese may later lay claim on them. Ashish Mishra granted interim bail for eight weeks by Supreme Court: The court has prohibited Mishra from staying in Uttar Pradesh or the national capital region during this period. India’s G20 presidency an opportunity to promote democracy, says president: Droupadi Murmu made the remarks in her speech on the eve of Republic Day. Four SFI members detained hours ahead of BBC Modi documentary screening at Jamia University: The university said no permission has been sought for the screening of the documentary and that it will not be allowed. Saket Gokhale arrested by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case: The TMC spokesperson was already in judicial custody in connection with a case filed by the Gujarat Police. Twenty-two persons accused of killing 17 Muslims during 2002 Gujarat riots acquitted: The additional sessions court cited lack of evidence for acquitting them. Morning shows of Pathaan cancelled in Indore after protests from Hindutva organisations: Some of them entered a cinema hall and asked the audience to move out. SC asks Ghaziabad court to defer hearing in money laundering case against journalist Rana Ayyub: Ayuub had moved the Supreme Court against the summons to Ghaziabad court citing threat to her life and liberty. Delhi Police files chargesheet against Aftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar murder case: Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar.