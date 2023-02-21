The Haryana Police on Tuesday booked several unidentified Rajasthan Police officials on charges of having assaulted the wife of one of the accused in the alleged abduction and murder of two Muslim men in Bhiwani, reported PTI.

The first information report has reportedly been filed against 30 to 40 officials.

The case was filed based on a complaint by Dulari Devi, the mother of one of the accused men, Shrikant Pandit. Dulari Devi alleged that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after police officials assaulted her during a raid carried out to arrest Pandit.

“The police also kicked the pregnant wife of Shrikant on her stomach and she started having stomach pain,” she claimed. “She was admitted to Mandi Khera hospital and soon after referred to Nalhar Medical College where her child was born dead.”

Devi alleged that a team of over 40 personnel of the Rajasthan Police had forcibly entered her house and asked about the whereabouts of her son Shrikant.

“When I told them that my son was not at home, they thrashed me and my son’s pregnant wife Kamlesh,” she claimed. “They uttered abuses and took away my two sons Vishnu and Rahul with them and we still don’t know about their whereabouts.”

The Rajasthan Police personnel have been booked under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code, reported PTI.

“We had exhumed the body of the stillborn baby whose postmortem was conducted by a board of doctors on Monday and the final report is awaited,” Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, told PTI. “Following the complaint of Dulari Devi, an FIR has been registered against unnamed cops of Rajasthan police.”

On February 19, the Rajasthan Police had denied the allegations of causing the miscarriage and claimed that they had never entered Pandit’s home.

Pandit is one of the five accused persons in the murder of two Muslim men, Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found inside a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. Their bodies were found after they were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

Rajasthan police have also booked Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal member and a member of the cow protection task force of the Haryana government in Gurugram.

On Tuesday a Hindu Mahapanchayat was organised in support of Manesar where speakers warned the Rajasthan Police against arresting Manesar, reported The Indian Express. They also demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“If Rajasthan police sets feet in Manesar to arrest Monu, they will not return on the same feet,” said Neelam, a member of a cow protection group from Pataudi. “If Monu is arrested, we will block the highway. We will get arrested en masse and fill their jails.”