The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file a detailed report by April 5 on the violence that erupted in Howrah district’s Shibpur during Ram Navami festivities, reported PTI.

On March 30, several vehicles were set ablaze and shops were vandalised in parts of the district during a clash between Hindus and Muslims during the celebrations. Videos on social media showed men throwing stones and tearing down shops as the police tried to bring the situation under control.

A day later, a fresh flare-up was reported in Shibpur area. A mob went on the rampage, throwing stones and attacking shops as well as vehicles.

On Monday, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya asked the West Bengal police to submit CCTV footage of the violence along with a report on the arrests made till now.

The High Court was hearing Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikar’s plea seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the violence.

The leader of Opposition in the state Assembly also demanded the deployment of central armed forces in the areas hit by the violence. He told the court that the state police had failed to restore peace.

Advocate General SN Mookherjee, representing the Trinamool Congress government, submitted that the situation in Shibpur is under control. He said that 36 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in the area on March 30 and the day after.

The court will the hear the case next on April 6.

On Sunday, another incident of violence between two groups was reported from West Bengal’s Hooghly district during a Ram Navami procession organised by the BJP.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh was leading the procession when the clashes broke out.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the BJP wanted to engineer riots in West Bengal and create instability for political benefits.