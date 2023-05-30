A male passenger on board an Air India flight on Monday physically and verbally assaulted crew members, reported NDTV. The passenger was handed over to security personnel after the flight which took off from Goa landed at the Delhi airport.

“The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. “On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator.”

The spokesperson, however, did not clarify if the crew sustained major injuries.

“Safety of our crew and passengers is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn this unruly behaviour of the passenger,” the spokesperson added. “We will offer all support to the affected crew members.”

In recent months, there have been several incidents of unruly passengers on board aircraft. Earlier this month, Air India had imposed a two-year flying ban on an person who had physically injured two female cabin crew members on board a Delhi-London flight on April 10.

On March 4 on a New York-Delhi flight, a man who had allegedly urinated on his co-passenger – identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra – was banned from flying with American Airlines again.

In a similar incident on November 26, another Indian man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on his co-passenger during an Air India flight. A case was filed against him after Air India filed a police complaint over a month later on December 28, only after the woman wrote to the Tata Group narrating her ordeal.