Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in his Independence Day speech that the country is with the people of Manipur and supports efforts to restore peace in the state.

“In the past few weeks, there was a wave of violence in the North East, particularly in Manipur,” Modi said in his address from the Red Fort in Delhi. “Many people lost their lives, and our mothers and sisters were dishonoured. But in the past few days, there have been reports of peace in the region.”

Modi said that the Centre and state government are working together to find solutions to the problems in the state.

“The country is with the people of Manipur,” he said. “The peace that has been restored over the past few days must be continued. The path for a solution will only be found through peace.”

पूर्वोत्तर में विशेषकर मणिपुर में, जो हिंसा का दौर चला, कई लोगों को अपना जीवन खोना पड़ा, मां-बेटियों के सम्मान के साथ खिलवाड़ हुआ। लेकिन कुछ दिनों से लगातार शांति की खबरें आ रही हैं।



केंद्र और राज्य की सरकार मिलकर समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए भरपूर प्रयास कर रही है और करती रहेगी।…

At least 187 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 have been forced to flee their homes since violence broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the Northeastern state on May 3. Opposition parties have blamed the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for failing to control the violence.