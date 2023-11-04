At least 128 people were killed on Friday as an earthquake struck the western area of Nepal’s Jajarkot district, reported Reuters.

The quake was also felt across northern India, resulting in residents running outside for safety.

Nepal’s National Seismological Centre said the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 but the German Research Centre for Geosciences downgraded it to 5.7 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey pegged it ata 5.6 magnitude.

India’s National Seismological Centre said that the 6.4 magnitude quake was too shallow, originating about 10 km below the earth’s surface. Earthquakes originating at smaller depths are usually more powerful and have more destructive power, reported The Indian Express.

Aftershocks were also reported from the region.

Delhi: North India shaken by 6.4 magnitude earthquake,People came out of their homes, tremors were felt in Delhi-Patna-Varanasi -Prayagrqj also. #earthquake #earthquakes pic.twitter.com/4bAKvhqGNJ — Ujjwal Rai 🇮🇳 (@U23337) November 4, 2023

The earthquake caused massive destruction, with several buildings collapsing. Officials said the toll can likely rise as they have not been able to contact those near the epicentre in Jajarkot, a hilly district with a population of 1.9 lakh and villages scattered in remote hills.

Jajarkot official Harish Chandra Sharma said at least 34 people had been killed in his district while 35 deaths had been reported in neighbouring Rukum West district, police official Namaraj Bhattarai said.

At least 20 people have been taken to a hospital, Jajarkot district official Suresh Sunar told Reuters. “I am out in the open myself,” he said. “We are collecting details but due to cold and night it is difficult to get information from remote areas.”

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.8 struck near Paink, Nepal, on Friday at 11:32 pm local time. The tremors from the quake were felt in several regions including Nepal, India, China, and even the national capital region of Delhi, leaving residents in a state of shock pic.twitter.com/3sTSQOuKEY — Sahab Ali Khan (@FastEarningTech) November 3, 2023

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal offered his condolences over the loss of life and the severe infrastructural damage. He said he has mobilised all three security agencies for rescue operations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that has “deeply saddened” by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he tweeted. “Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery. “

This is the second earthquake to hit Nepal in less than a month. But, no loss of life was reported in the earlier quake.

In 2015, two massive earthquakes had resulted in about 9,000 deaths even as whole towns, old temples and other historic sites were reduced to rubble and a million houses destroyed.