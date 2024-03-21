The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to stop sending WhatsApp messages carrying a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The polling body said that it received several complaints about the message saying that it violated the Model Code of Conduct. The code of conduct came into effect from March 16 after the schedule for Lok Sabha elections was announced.

The Centre in its letter to the Election Commission said that the WhatsApp messages were sent out on 15 March, a day before the poll code came into force.

“It was informed in that letter that though the letters were sent out before MCC period, but due to system architecture and network limitations it is possible that some letters have a delayed delivery,” the polling body said, citing the Centre’s response.

Many Indians had received the message sent from a verified business account on WhatsApp called “Viksit Bharat Sampark” that carried a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought feedback and suggestions on initiatives of the Indian government.

Several Indian expatriates and even foreigners living in the United Arab Emirates had also received the WhatsApp message.

The message stated that it had been sent by the government of India “under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji”. It added that feedback and suggestions from beneficiaries of schemes launched by the Modi government were “important to fulfill the aspirations of a Viksit Bharat” or developed India.

The message was accompanied by a letter from the prime minister listing several government schemes, and seeking ideas and suggestions from the public.

It also thanked them for their “support” on issues like “GST [Goods and Services Tax], abrogation of Article 370, new law on triple talaq, Nari Shakti Vandan Act to enhance women’s participation in the Parliament, the inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing extremism”.

Also read: Why the Opposition is alleging that a WhatsApp forward from Modi is a poll code violation?