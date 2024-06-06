A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in connection with an alleged money-laundering case, PTI reported.

The court had summoned Chidambaram while taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, while granting bail to the Congress leader, directed him to furnish a bond worth Rs 1 lakh.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the case based on a first information registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in May 22.

The CBI had accused Chidambaram of receiving Rs 50 lakh as “illegal gratification” for arranging visas for 263 Chinese citizens during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance regime. This was when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union home minister.

Based on the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate booked Chidambaram on charges of money laundering.

Chidambaram had described the allegations against him as fake.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, a company named Talwandi Sabo Power Limited had given a contract to a Chinese company to build power plants. The China-based firm had exhausted the number of visas that could be given to bring Chinese professionals to India.

The company allegedly paid Chidambaram a bribe of Rs 50 lakh so that the additional visas could be cleared.