The Union home ministry on Monday handed over to the National Investigation Agency the probe into a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, reported PTI.

On June 9, nine persons were killed and 41 were injured when a bus fell into a gorge after being attacked by militants.

The bus was travelling from Shiv Khori, a shrine dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva, to the town of Katra.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police handed over the case into the attack to the National Investigation Agency on June 15, according to The Times of India.

This came a day after Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in the Union territory. Amid increased militant attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also chaired a review meeting on Thursday.

Jammu and Kashmir saw three militant attacks in the last week.

On Wednesday, two militants and a Central Reserve Police Force officer were killed in the Kathua district after a gunfight that lasted through the previous night.

Hours later, a special police officer was injured after militants opened fire at a joint team of police and paramilitary forces in Doda district’s Kota Top area, near Gandoh.

Kathua lies along the International Border with Pakistan in the south of Jammu city while Doda is situated in the Chenab Valley region of the Jammu division.

The joint team had launched a search operation in the Kota Top area after a checkpost manned by personnel from the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and the police was attacked by militants on Tuesday.

Five Army personnel and a police officer were injured in the clash.

Militant outfit Kashmir Tigers, which has been linked to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility for the attack on the security forces in Doda.

