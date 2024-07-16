Four Indian Army personnel, including a Major-rank officer, were killed in a gunfight with militants on Monday in Desa forest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, reported The Indian Express.

At least five personnel had sustained bullet injuries while pursuing the militants into the forest, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources. The militants fled after the gunfight.

The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital, where four of them died.

“Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts,” confirmed the White Knight Corps, the 16th Corps of the Indian Army based in the Nagrota area of Jammu, in a post on X on Monday night.

Op KOTHI - 2



Contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 2100h in which heavy firefight ensued. Initial reports suggest injuries to our… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 15, 2024

“Additional reinforcements have been moved into the area,” it said.

The gunfight began after militants opened fire on security forces conducting search operations in the area, The Indian Express reported.

The security forces responded, and the exchange of fire continued for half an hour.

After the gunfight, Jitendra Singh, the minister of state for the Ministry of Science and Technology and minister of state for Prime Minister's Office, said: “Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our bravehearts.”

“Let all of us join together to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy and, maintain peace and harmony for which Doda has always been known for,” said Singh.

Singh is the MP from the Udhampur constituency, which includes Doda.

This is the third major attack on security forces in the Jammu division of the Union territory this month.

On July 8, four Army personnel were killed and six others were injured in the Union territory’s Kathua district after militants threw a grenade and fired at Army vehicles that were patrolling the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar.

A day earlier, one soldier was injured after an Army camp in the Rajouri district was attacked by militants.

In Kashmir division’s Kulgam district, six militants and two soldiers were also killed in two separate gunfights between July 6 and July 7.