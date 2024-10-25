Two soldiers and two porters were killed in a suspected militant attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, NDTV reported.

Three others were injured in the attack, which took place in the Gulmarg sector near the Line of Control.

Suspected militants opened fire at two Army vehicles, which were part of the convoy, near the Nagin post at Bota Pathri, the Hindustan Times quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The attack took place around 7 km from the main tourist resort in Gulmarg at Bota Pathri, which is close to the Line of Control. Civilian movement is restricted in the area.

The two porters killed in the attack were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad and Zahoor Ahmad, unidentified officials told The Indian Express. Both were residents of Boniyar in Baramulla.

Earlier on Thursday, the Army confirmed the incident in a statement on social media.

“A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, Baramulla,” the Army said. “Details are being ascertained.”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed.

“Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries,” he said on social media. “This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that he had spoken to Army officials about the attack, and directed them to give a “swift and befitting reply to neutralise terrorists”.

The attack on Thursday came days after seven persons were killed and five others were injured in a militant attack at a camp set up near a construction site in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on October 20.