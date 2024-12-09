The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its second list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The national capital’s ruling party shifted former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the Jangpura seat from his Patparganj constituency.

Avadh Ojha, a civil services coaching teacher and motivational speaker, who joined the party on December 2, will contest the polls from Patparganj.

Sisodia was arrested in February 2023 by the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of corruption in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. A month later, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August this year.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to take place in or before February. The Election Commission has not announced the schedule yet.

The Aam Aadmi Party had released its first list of 11 candidates on November 21. The list included six turncoats, of whom three had crossed over from the Bharatiya Janata Party and three from the Congress.

The second list released on Monday also included Assembly Deputy Speaker Rakhi Bidlan who will contest from Madipur instead of Mangolpuri, where Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak has been fielded.

The other names on the list are Dinesh Bhardwaj, who has been given an election ticket from Narela. Former Congress MLA Surender Pal Singh Bittu, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, will contest the polls from Timarpur. Mukesh Goel will fight from Adarsh Nagar.

While Jitender Singh Shunty will contest from the Shahdara constituency, Parvesh Ratan from Patel Nagar. Shunty and Ratan had also quit the BJP to join the Aam Aadmi Party last week.

The party has fielded Prem Kumar Chauhan from the Deoli seat and Anjana Parcha from Trilokpuri.

Jasbir Karala will contest on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Mundka and Pradeep Mittal from Rohini. Purandeep Singh Sawhney will fight from Chandni Chowk.

In September, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi and was replaced by party leader Atishi.

Kejriwal’s resignation had come days after he was released on bail in the liquor policy case. The bail conditions included Kejriwal not being allowed to visit the chief minister’s office or the Delhi secretariat.

Kejriwal had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case in March.

At the time of his resignation, Kejriwal had said that he would return to the post only after voters had expressed their support for him. He had demanded that the Delhi polls be held in November along with those in Maharashtra.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining eight seats.