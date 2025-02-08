Two senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain on Saturday lost their seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Bharadwaj, who is Delhi’s health minister, was defeated by BJP’s Shikha Roy in the Greater Kailash constituency by a margin of more than 3,100 votes, data from the Election Commission showed.

While the BJP candidate secured 49,594 votes, Bharadwaj bagged 46,406 votes. The Congress’ Garvit Singhvi finished third with 6,711 votes.

Bharadwaj had held the seat since 2013.

Jain was defeated by BJP’s Karnail Singh in Shakur Basti by a margin of almost 21,000 votes.

While Singh won 56,869 votes, Jain secured 35,871 votes. The Congress’ Satish Kumar Luthra finished third with 5,784 votes.

Jain had held the seat since 2013.

Jain had resigned as a Cabinet minister in February 2023, several months after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May 2022 in a money-laundering case. He was granted bail in October .

He is accused of having laundered money through several companies allegedly linked to him.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Gopal Rai defeated the BJP’s Anil Kumar Vashisht by 18,994 votes in the Babarpur seat.

While Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost their seats, Chief Minister Atishi won.

Overall, the BJP defeated the Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly polls and will return to power in the capital after 26 years.

While the BJP won in 48 constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party bagged 22 seats, data from the Election Commission showed.

The halfway mark to gain a majority in the 70-member Assembly is 36 seats.

