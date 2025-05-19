Three men – two in Punjab and one in Uttar Pradesh – have been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency and leaking sensitive information about Operation Sindoor.

This comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. In the past two weeks, more than 10 persons have been arrested across Punjab and Haryana for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

On Monday, the Gurdaspur Police in Punjab arrested two men for allegedly leaking “critical information concerning the Indian armed forces” to Pakistan’s principal military intelligence agency, the Inter Services Intelligence, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

In a post on X, Yadav said that credible intelligence inputs received on May 15 indicated that the accused, Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh, were passing on classified details, including troop movements and strategic locations across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, to the Inter Services Intelligence.

“Forensic examination of their mobile phones has confirmed the intelligence inputs,” Yadav claimed, adding that the police have recovered three phones and ammunition from the accused.

The two men were directly in touch with handlers from Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence, the police further claimed.

A case was registered against the two under the Official Secrets Act at Dorangala police station on Monday.

A day earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad arrested a man, Shehzad, from Rampur district for allegedly spying for the Inter Services Intelligence and engaging in “anti-national” activities, reported The Indian Express.

The Anti Terrorist Squad has booked Shehzad on charges of acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

According to the police, Shehzad secretly travelled between India and Pakistan for years, bringing cosmetics, clothes and spices across the border illegally. He used these trips to work for the Inter Services Intelligence, stayed in regular touch with their agents and shared secret information about India’s security, the police claimed, reported The Indian Express.

Shehzad was also allegedly involved in recruiting people from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to work for the Inter Services Intelligence. The police claimed that the Pakistani intelligence agents handled their visas and travel papers. They added that Shehzad even gave Indian SIM cards to Pakistan’s intelligence operatives to help them spy on India.

Tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 Indian civilians and seven defence personnel were killed.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” to halt firing following a four-day conflict.