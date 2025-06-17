The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained Bengaluru Police from arresting or taking any coercive action against officials of Royal Challengers Bengaluru or event management company DNA in the case linked to the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bar and Bench reported.

The decision follows the High Court’s June 12 ruling, which declared as “ illegal ” the arrest of Nikhil Sosale , the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, along with event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks’ Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S and Shamant NP Mavinakere.

The court had also granted them interim bail.

They were arrested after eleven persons were killed and more than 50 were injured on June 4 in the stampede near the stadium, where fans had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory in the Indian Premier League.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar on Tuesday ordered the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation. He added that this arrangement will remain in effect until the next hearing on July 8.

The four persons were arrested hours after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the state government had ordered the arrest of representatives from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, DNA Entertainment Networks and Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the stampede.