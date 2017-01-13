The big news: Protesters demand lifting of jallikattu ban in Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The Army said Hafiz Saeed's claims about soldier deaths were false, and Nitish Kumar asked the PM to ban liquor in BJP-ruled states.
A look at the headlines right now:
- DMK holds protests across Tamil Nadu seeking ordinance by Centre to allow jallikattu: Many organisers have said that they will defy the Supreme Court ban and were ready to face criminal charges for upholding ‘culture and heritage’.
- Army denies Hafiz Saeed’s claim of killing 30 Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor attack: He reportedly said that four young men carried out ‘surgical strikes’ on General Reserve Engineer Force camps on January 9.
- Nitish Kumar urges Narendra Modi to impose liquor ban in BJP-ruled states: The chief minister said such a move would create ‘favourable environment’ for prohibition in the country.
- Centre moves Supreme Court against NGT ban on diesel vehicles in National Capital Region: The green panel, in July 2016, had told Delhi’s transport authorities to cancel the registration of diesel vehicles that were older than 10 years.
- Infosys net profit soars by 7% to Rs 3,708 crore in third quarter: Besides, the IT major appointed Ravikumar S deputy its chief operating officer with immediate effect.
- Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi on khadi 2017 calendar, upset workers demand reprinting: Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairperson Vinai Kumar Saxena justified the move by saying that the PM is the industry’s biggest brand ambassador.
- Syria accuses Israel of bombarding its military airport near Damascus: The country’s Army warned Tel Aviv of repercussions of the “flagrant attack”.
- Paris-based Louvre Hotels buys majority stake in Sarovar Hotels: Pierre-Frederic Roulot, CEO of the global hospitality group, said that it would not change the ‘DNA of the company’.
- Indian Air Force chief flies MiG-21 fighter jet solo: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa flew the controversial aircraft for around 30 minutes from Uttarlai air base in Rajasthan.
- Delhi crime branch detains youth in connection with YouTube prank video: The video showed various clips of the man engaging in a conversation with women, and then suddenly leaning in to kiss them on their cheeks before fleeing.