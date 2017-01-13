The business wrap: SpiceJet to buy 203 Boeing aircraft for $22 billion, and 7 other top stories
In other headlines: TCS chief N Chandrasekaran was appointed the new Tata Sons chairperson, and Infosys saw a 7% rise in its Q3 net profit.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- SpiceJet to buy 205 Boeing planes for Rs 1.5 lakh crore: After the company announced its expansion plans, its shares rose by more than 3%.
- TCS chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Sons’ new chairperson: Rajesh Gopinath, the current chief financial officer of the consultancy firm, will take over as CEO.
- Infosys net profit soars by 7% to Rs 3,708 crore in third quarter: The IT major appointed Ravikumar S deputy its chief operating officer with immediate effect.
- TCS, Infosys stocks pull down Sensex after three straight days of gains: Both Nifty and the BSE index ended marginally lower as shares of IT and auto firms traded in the red.
- India’s unemployment rate will go up marginally in 2017, says UN report: The International Labour Organisation predicted a stagnation in job creation next year.
- Bombay Stock Exchange will launch its IPO on January 23: Shareholders are expected to sell up to 15.4 million shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.
- No material to support plea against presenting Budget on February 1, SC tells petitioner: The Supreme Court asked lawyer ML Sharma which legal provisions would be violated if the Budget was presented before Assembly elections.
- Paris-based Louvre Hotels buys majority stake in Sarovar Hotels: Pierre-Frederic Roulot, CEO of the global hospitality group, said that it would not change the ‘DNA of the company’.