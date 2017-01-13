A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

SpiceJet to buy 205 Boeing planes for Rs 1.5 lakh crore: After the company announced its expansion plans, its shares rose by more than 3%. TCS chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Sons’ new chairperson: Rajesh Gopinath, the current chief financial officer of the consultancy firm, will take over as CEO. Infosys net profit soars by 7% to Rs 3,708 crore in third quarter: The IT major appointed Ravikumar S deputy its chief operating officer with immediate effect. TCS, Infosys stocks pull down Sensex after three straight days of gains: Both Nifty and the BSE index ended marginally lower as shares of IT and auto firms traded in the red. India’s unemployment rate will go up marginally in 2017, says UN report: The International Labour Organisation predicted a stagnation in job creation next year. Bombay Stock Exchange will launch its IPO on January 23: Shareholders are expected to sell up to 15.4 million shares with a face value of Rs 2 each. No material to support plea against presenting Budget on February 1, SC tells petitioner: The Supreme Court asked lawyer ML Sharma which legal provisions would be violated if the Budget was presented before Assembly elections. Paris-based Louvre Hotels buys majority stake in Sarovar Hotels: Pierre-Frederic Roulot, CEO of the global hospitality group, said that it would not change the ‘DNA of the company’.