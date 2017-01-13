The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to hold a programme in the West Bengal capital on Saturday, PTI reported. The RSS had approached the court after the Kolkata Police said it would not allow the right-wing body to hold the rally, which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to attend.

The organisation’s representatives had proposed two venues in their application to the Kolkata Police – Bhukailash Park in Khidderpore and Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata. While the police rejected the Khidderpore location citing law and order issues, the ground was also ruled out as “too big” for the conclave.

While Justice Joymalyo Bagchi granted the Sangh permission to hold the Makar Sankranti Utsav at Brigade Parade Ground, he imposed a few stipulations – only invitees, not outsiders, should attend the rally; not more than 4,000 people can gather; and the event can be held between 2 pm and 6 pm, according to The Indian Express. The high court also directed the police to deploy adequate officers at the venue.

Justice Bagchi also issued a contempt notice to Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for disobeying an earlier court order, which had directed him to consider an application from the RSS seeking permission to hold a rally at either location. Kumar was asked to inform the organisers of his decision within 24 hours. However, the decision to withhold persmission was communicated to the organisers by the joint police commissioner. Justice Bagchi has given Kumar two weeks to explain his “bureaucratic insolence”.

The incident comes amid tension between the Bharatiya Janata Party and West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said she and her party members were being targeted for their vocal opposition to the demonetisation drive and had criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.