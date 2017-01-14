The big news: BJP says Gandhi is our icon as khadi row deepens, and nine other short stories
In other headlines: Finance Ministry said it never infringed upon RBI's autonomy, and several jallikattu supporters were detained on the first day of Pongal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi is a better brand name than Gandhi for khadi industry in Haryana minister’s ‘personal opinion’: The Bharatiya Janata Party distanced itself from the comment and said, ‘Gandhi is our icon’.
- Centre says it respects RBI’s autonomy as staff alleges ‘unwarranted interference’ after demonetisation: In a letter to the governor, the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees said the apex bank’s image got ‘dented beyond repair’ after note ban.
- Jallikattu supporters baton-charged, 30 detained in Madurai on the first day of Pongal: Tamil actor Rajinikanth extended his support to the banned bull-taming sport on Friday.
- Zhou Youguang, who developed the Pinyin writing system, dies at 111: He worked for three years with a Communist party committee in the 1950s to create the system that Romanises characters in the Chinese language.
- Gujarat beat Mumbai by 5 wickets to lift maiden Ranji Trophy title: Skipper Parthiv Patel steered a record chase with 143 runs.
- Surjit Singh Barnala, former Punjab chief minister, dead at 91: He was a Union minister in the Morarji Desai government and governor of three states and one Union Territory between 2000 and 2011.
- President-elect Donald Trump may lift sanctions on Russia if they help US ‘battle terrorists’: He reiterated his stand that he would not commit to ‘One China’ policy unless Beijing made significant trade concessions.
- Cold wave intensifies in north India, Jammu and Kashmir records -6.8°C: In UP, nine people have died reportedly because of the ‘unprecedented’ cold and the government has declared holiday for Class 1 to Class 8 students till Monday.
- BSF jawan’s wife demands CBI probe as ministry report says allegations of bad food baseless: The Border Security Force’s internal investigation will be biased as they will definitely attempt to shield themselves, she said.
- Amarinder Singh wants to defeat CM Parkash Singh Badal on his home turf in Punjab Assembly elections: He said he wanted to free the state from the ‘vicious and destructive rule of the Badals’.