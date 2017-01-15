A look at the headlines right now:

West Bengal: Six dead in stampede at Gangasagar fair: Several were injured in the rush on a jetty in Kachuberia, South24 Parganas district. Army staff who make complaints on social media can be punished, says General Bipin Rawat: The Army chief said such public grievances lowered the morale of his soldiers. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols, Economic Affairs secretary tells Amazon: In a tweet, Shaktikanta Das asked the e-commerce company to ‘behave’, but later said his comment was made simply as a citizen of India. Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after months of vacillation: The cricketer-turned-politician’s induction is likely to give the party a boost before the Assembly elections on February 4. Journalist Barkha Dutt quits NDTV: The well-known anchor and editor is leaving to ‘work on her own ventures’, the television channel said in a statement. Germany-bound flight from Oman makes emergency landing in Kuwait after bomb hoax: The Eurowings aircraft was travelling from Salalah to Cologne carrying 297 people on board. Only Bahujan Samaj Party can defeat BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls, says Mayawati: The BSP chief urged her supporters to keep her birthday celebration’s simple and tend to the needs of the underprivileged. Cold wave: Srinagar records coldest night in 5 years, Patna’s temperature drops to season’s lowest: Officials said the weather conditions were likely to improve from January 17. Jallikattu supporters detained across Tamil Nadu for attempting to organise the banned sport: People hoisted black flags and shut shops in Palamedu and Alanganallur, which are known for hosting the bull-taming games. RSS should include more women in its ranks, says LK Advani: The senior BJP leader praised the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris organisation, which is run by women, and said other groups should emulate them.