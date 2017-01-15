The big news: Six pilgrims dead in stampede at Gangasagar, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Army chief warned soldiers against making complaints on social media, and Shaktikanta Das asked Amazon not to be ‘flippant’ about Indian icons.
A look at the headlines right now:
- West Bengal: Six dead in stampede at Gangasagar fair: Several were injured in the rush on a jetty in Kachuberia, South24 Parganas district.
- Army staff who make complaints on social media can be punished, says General Bipin Rawat: The Army chief said such public grievances lowered the morale of his soldiers.
- Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols, Economic Affairs secretary tells Amazon: In a tweet, Shaktikanta Das asked the e-commerce company to ‘behave’, but later said his comment was made simply as a citizen of India.
- Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after months of vacillation: The cricketer-turned-politician’s induction is likely to give the party a boost before the Assembly elections on February 4.
- Journalist Barkha Dutt quits NDTV: The well-known anchor and editor is leaving to ‘work on her own ventures’, the television channel said in a statement.
- Germany-bound flight from Oman makes emergency landing in Kuwait after bomb hoax: The Eurowings aircraft was travelling from Salalah to Cologne carrying 297 people on board.
- Only Bahujan Samaj Party can defeat BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls, says Mayawati: The BSP chief urged her supporters to keep her birthday celebration’s simple and tend to the needs of the underprivileged.
- Cold wave: Srinagar records coldest night in 5 years, Patna’s temperature drops to season’s lowest: Officials said the weather conditions were likely to improve from January 17.
- Jallikattu supporters detained across Tamil Nadu for attempting to organise the banned sport: People hoisted black flags and shut shops in Palamedu and Alanganallur, which are known for hosting the bull-taming games.
- RSS should include more women in its ranks, says LK Advani: The senior BJP leader praised the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris organisation, which is run by women, and said other groups should emulate them.