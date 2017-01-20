The big news: Donald Trump takes oath as US president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre approved Tamil Nadu’s ordinance to lift the ban on jallikattu, and RBI said the economy will gain from demonetisation.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States: In his farewell speech, Barack Obama said the American public had made him a better president.
- Centre approves Tamil Nadu government’s draft ordinance to revoke jallikattu ban: The order now needs President Pranab Mukherjee’s consent to be promulgated.
- Demonetisation led to hardship, but economy will benefit in the future, Urjit Patel tells PAC: The RBI governor assured the Parliamentary panel that the country’s cash flow will return to normal soon.
- Free thinking at universities is under threat, says Manmohan Singh: Speaking at Presidency University, Kolkata, he mentioned JNU and Hyderabad University to highlight how voices of dissent had been silenced.
- Allowing reservation for too long will lead to separatism, says RSS ideologue Manmohan Vaidya: His statement may prove detrimental to the BJP as it comes before Assembly elections in five states.
- ‘First try to recruit US workers’, new Bill seeks changes to H-1B visa policy: The proposed law introduced in the US Congress ‘explicitly prohibits’ replacing American employees with visa holders.
- Air India puts 57 ‘overweight’ cabin crew members on ground duty: They have been told to ‘shape up’ in the next few months and will be moved permanently to ground staff if they do not.
- Narendra Modi will become the world’s most followed leader on Twitter tonight: The prime minister has 26.5 million followers on the microblogging platform, about six million more than US President-elect Donald Trump.
- Supreme Court will announce new BCCI administrators from nine recommended names on Jan 24: The bench asked why the amicus curiae’s list contained names of candidates over 70 years old, which was against the Lodha committee’s proposals.
- Shivpal Yadav among 191 candidates on Samajwadi Party’s first list: He was part of the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction in the dispute over the party’s name and symbol with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.