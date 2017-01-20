A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United States: In his farewell speech, Barack Obama said the American public had made him a better president. Centre approves Tamil Nadu government’s draft ordinance to revoke jallikattu ban: The order now needs President Pranab Mukherjee’s consent to be promulgated. Demonetisation led to hardship, but economy will benefit in the future, Urjit Patel tells PAC: The RBI governor assured the Parliamentary panel that the country’s cash flow will return to normal soon. Free thinking at universities is under threat, says Manmohan Singh: Speaking at Presidency University, Kolkata, he mentioned JNU and Hyderabad University to highlight how voices of dissent had been silenced. Allowing reservation for too long will lead to separatism, says RSS ideologue Manmohan Vaidya: His statement may prove detrimental to the BJP as it comes before Assembly elections in five states. ‘First try to recruit US workers’, new Bill seeks changes to H-1B visa policy: The proposed law introduced in the US Congress ‘explicitly prohibits’ replacing American employees with visa holders. Air India puts 57 ‘overweight’ cabin crew members on ground duty: They have been told to ‘shape up’ in the next few months and will be moved permanently to ground staff if they do not. Narendra Modi will become the world’s most followed leader on Twitter tonight: The prime minister has 26.5 million followers on the microblogging platform, about six million more than US President-elect Donald Trump. Supreme Court will announce new BCCI administrators from nine recommended names on Jan 24: The bench asked why the amicus curiae’s list contained names of candidates over 70 years old, which was against the Lodha committee’s proposals. Shivpal Yadav among 191 candidates on Samajwadi Party’s first list: He was part of the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction in the dispute over the party’s name and symbol with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.