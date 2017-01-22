The big news: Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in UP is sealed, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Tamil Nadu CM was stopped from hosting jallikattu event in Madurai, and 36 people died after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express was derailed.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Samajwadi Party and Congress seal alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav released his party manifesto and urged voters to give his party another chance to govern the state.
- Pro-jallikattu protestors stop Tamil Nadu CM from inaugurating event, demand permanent solution: The state government has to bend before the will of the people, said the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- At least 36 dead, over 50 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express gets derailed: One medical relief train and four accident relief vans have been deployed at the site.
- Militants kill two Assam Rifles jawans in attack on vehicle escorting tourists near Arunachal border: Several visitors to the state have been stranded on the highway after security personnel cordoned off the area.
- Jammu put on high alert ahead of Republic Day: All schools in the region have been asked to refrain from allowing strangers into their premises.
- Man arrested for making ransom call to Najeeb Ahmad’s family: Police officials said they were verifying the accused’s claims.
- Earthquake of 7.9 magnitude strikes off Papua new Guinea triggering tsunami warning: Waves of 0.3 to one meter above tidal level is expected along the coast and Solomon islands, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
- After Indian soldier’s release, Pakistan high commissioner expects repatriation of 33 nationals: Abdul Basit said he hoped Islamabad’s ‘goodwill gesture’ would be appreciated by Delhi.
- No more visa-on-arrival for Indians in Hong Kong from Monday: Those with diplomatic passports or a Hong Kong Travel Pass, and those who have successfully enrolled for the e-Channel service will be exempted.
- This is upside of downside, Gloria Steinem says as over a million take to streets: We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war, said actor America Ferrera.