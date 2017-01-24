A constable was injured on Tuesday evening when suspected militants attacked a mobile police picket in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reported PTI. Firdous Ahmad has been shifted to a local hospital and a search operation has been launched.

The attack took place when the militants opened fire on a joint checking party of police and the Central Reserve Police Force near Haal area of Pulwama district, around 30 km from Srinagar, reported The Hindu. They also hurled grenades. A police official told Greater Kashmir that the militants attacked the police party when they were intercepting passenger and private vehicles for checking.

Security has been beefed up in the region because of Republic Day. Meanwhile, several villages in Pulwama witnessed clashes between the security forces and protestors, reported The Hindu.

The attack comes almost a few hours after a militant was killed during an encounter in Rajouri district. An Army officer said security personnel had recovered the body of the militant along with this weapon. The encounter in the Sunderbani sector began after soldiers posted along the Line of Control detected suspicious movement in the area.