A look at the headlines right now:

‘There can never be a Congress-mukt Bharat’, says Kapil Sibal after Modi’s ‘sinking boat’ remark: Congress is based on the Constitutional ideals of an ‘inclusive and secular’ India, whereas the BJP works on a ‘divisive agenda’, the senior leader said. Prepaid mobile internet services restored in Kashmir after six months: While services for postpaid numbers resumed in November 2016, they remained suspended for prepaid connections in the state plagued by unrest. Chennai police chief says they showed great restraint during jallikattu protests: The DMK wants a CBI inquiry into the excessive force officers have been accused of using on agitators gathered at Marina Beach. Section 144 imposed in Rohtak, Gurugram amid call for fresh Jat agitations: Representatives of the community said the protest planned on January 29 was only to remind the government of its promises to provide the demanded reservation. President accepts Meghalaya governor’s resignation after he allegedly molested a woman: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given additional charge of Meghalaya. Man attacks hijab-wearing employee at JFK Airport saying ‘Trump is here now’: Robin Rhodes has been charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing harassment as hate crimes. Shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati stalled after local group vandalises set in Jaipur: Members of the Karni Sena alleged that ‘wrong facts’ were being depicted in the historical drama and slapped the director. New crab species named after Professor Severus Snape: ‘Harryplax severus’ managed to elude researchers for 20 years, just like the fictional teacher who had kept a huge secret for decades. Supreme Court rejects plea on restricting transport of beef: The plea had asked the court to ban transport of the meat to states where beef consumption is illegal. Salman Khan claims innocence in blackbuck poaching case, says the animal died of natural causes: Actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre also appeared before a Jodhpur court to record their statements in the matter.