A look at the headlines right now:

Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto in UP, says efforts to build Ram Mandir will be made: The party’s national president also said agricultural loans would be waived, and that teams will be formed to probe exodus caused by ‘communal tension’. Demonetisation did not hamper Goa tourism, Narendra Modi says at rally in Panaji: The prime minister promised the BJP will make it the most ‘comfortable’ state if they won with a comfortable majority. Five soldiers rescued after snow track caves in in Jammu and Kashmir: Around 14 jawans have died in avalanches in the region over the past week. Medical panel submits ‘inconclusive report’ on Sunanda Pushkar’s death: Investigators said they are now counting on her Blackberry Messenger chat transcripts to provide some clues. Film and Television Producer’s Guild condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his film Padmavati: A fringe group called Rajput Karni Sena had attacked the movie’s set and assaulted the director for allegedly depicting ‘wrong’ information. Serena Williams beats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to win Australian Open for 7th time: The 35-year-old beat Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams in the Open era. Pakistan wants to host Saarc summit, blames India for ‘impeding the process’: Islamabad’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said bilateral disputes should not hamper the association’s functioning. Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she is heartbroken by Trump’s order banning refugees: The US president’s order banned the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, and restricted refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries for four months. Nobel laureate Amartya Sen calls demonetisation an ‘unguided missile’: At Tata Memorial Centre, he also said India had made very little progress in healthcare. Meghalaya governor accused of molestation reportedly resigned on health grounds: An official said the Centre had advised V Shanmuganathan to quit as ‘the system had to take cognisance’ of the serious allegations against him.