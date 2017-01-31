A look at the headlines right now:

Economic Survey says GDP will grow at 6.75%-7.5% in 2017-18: Tabled a day ahead of the Budget, the report highlighted controlled inflation and the impact of demonetisaion on the economy. Uncertainty over H-1B visa policy and Economic Survey pull down Sensex and Nifty: This compounded the general anxiety ahead of the Union Budget, which will be tabled on Wednesday. SC refuses to stay order on jallikattu law, slams Tamil Nadu for failed law-and-order situation: The apex court issued a notice to the AIADMK government and asked it to explain why it had introduced a Bill on the matter. Fuel spill at Ennore Port spreads to Marina Beach, workers use buckets to scoop out oil: Environmental experts said the incident could have a long lasting impact on local marine life, which includes Olive Ridley turtles. Economic Survey recommends scheme to give every citizen a minimum wage: The Universal Basic Income programme would be a ‘more efficient way to help the poor to provide them resources directly’. CBI court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya: The investigative agency will move the MEA as part of its latest bid to have the businessman tried in an Indian court, claimed reports. SP’s Shivpal Yadav says he will ‘form a party’ after election results: The Jaswantnagar candidate said he would campaign for candidates rejected by the party’s president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. French parliament raided in probe involving presidential candidate Francois Fillon and wife: The country’s national prosecutor launched a probe into the ‘fake pay scam’ after a French publication published a report on the case. My detention will give fresh motivation for the Kashmiri struggle against India, says Hafiz Saeed: The Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief, who has been placed under a 90-day-long house arrest, alleged that the order to place him in custody was issued by the United States. BJP MP Yogi Adityanath wants US-like immigration ban in India: The controversial leader also said President Donald Trump had earlier claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was his political icon.