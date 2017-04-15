A look at the headlines right now:

India calls off maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence: A delegation led by Pakistan’s Maritime Security Agency was scheduled for a four-day visit to New Delhi from April 16. At least 54 students injured in clashes outside Pulwama college, says Greater Kashmir report: A senior police officer claimed that the violence was triggered by students pelting stones to protest a checkpoint installed. Three suspected RAW operatives arrested from PoK for anti-state activities, say Pakistani media: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police alleged that the men had been targeting Chinese engineers, installations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Inquiry launched after video of a porn clip being played at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk station goes viral: DMRCL officials said the screen was reserved for ads, and they would check the contractor’s testing and commissioning process. Court issues non-bailable warrant against Sanjay Dutt for allegedly threatening Shakil NooraniThe actor is believed to have owed the filmmaker Rs 1 crore for not completing a film production, for which he was paid Rs 50 lakh. At least 90 Islamic State fighters were killed in the US bomb strike, say Afghan officials: Governor of Achin district Esmail Shinwari has maintained that there were ‘no military and civilian casualties at all’. Manohar Parrikar government plans to ban Goans from state casinos: The chief minister said his administration was working on a policy to restrict local residents from visiting the gambling houses. Five-year ban on BBC from India’s national parks for its film on Kaziranga’s anti-poaching policy: The Centre said its decision stemmed from the ‘irreparable damage done to India’s reputation’ because of the broadcaster’s documentary. NC’s Farooq Abdullah demands governor’s rule after leading Srinagar bye-poll by over 10,000 votes: Eight candidates besides the former chief minister had contested for the parliamentary seat. 10 passengers injured, police say ‘cannot rule out sabotage’ in Rajya Rani Express derailment: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered an inquiry into the Meerut-Lucknow train mishap and promised strict action against any lapse.