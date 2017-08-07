A look at the headlines right now:

BJP spokesperson tweets fake story of complainant, claims her account was hacked: Varnika Kundu’s old photograph was widely shared on social media, with many believing the false narrative that she knew the men who had tried to abduct her. Medha Patkar, five others detained during their fast against Sardar Sarovar Dam project in Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 2,000 police officers present at the spot in Dhar district allegedly used force against the agitators. Anger over Gujarat MLAs leaving during floods led to attack on Rahul Gandhi, says ex-Congress leader: Shankersinh Vaghela said the absence of the legislators in the state when the people needed them will cost the party in the 2018 Assembly elections. Demonetisation prompted a 25% rise in I-T Returns filed this year, says CBDT: The figures prove that a substantial number of new individuals had been brought under the tax net, the department said. Australian Navy ship finds US military aircraft that crashed off Queensland coast: Three missing marines are believed to be dead. Congress really is in deep crisis, says senior party leader Jairam Ramesh: The former Union minister said a ‘business as usual’ approach would not work against the BJP. Chhattisgarh Police start inquiry into allegations that CRPF men molested schoolgirls in Dantewada: The incident reportedly took place on July 31 when the personnel were invited to the institution to celebrate rakhi. BJP’s Poonam Mahajan meets Rajinikanth amid reports of the actor joining politics: The Lok Sabha MP has insisted that their meeting was a personal one. Kerala High Court orders BCCI to lift ban on S Sreesanth: The Indian board had earlier refused to budge from its stance of handing out life bans to the players accused of involvement in the IPL 6 spot-fixing scandal. India will witness a partial lunar eclipse tonight: The celestial event will be visible from the whole of Asia as well as Australia and most parts of Europe and Africa.