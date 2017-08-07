The big news: BJP leader shares fake info on stalking case, backtracks, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Medha Patkar and 5 others were detained in Madhya Pradesh, and Shankersinh Vaghela kept mum about his choice for tomorrow’s Rajya Sabha polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP spokesperson tweets fake story of complainant, claims her account was hacked: Varnika Kundu’s old photograph was widely shared on social media, with many believing the false narrative that she knew the men who had tried to abduct her.
- Medha Patkar, five others detained during their fast against Sardar Sarovar Dam project in Madhya Pradesh: Nearly 2,000 police officers present at the spot in Dhar district allegedly used force against the agitators.
- Anger over Gujarat MLAs leaving during floods led to attack on Rahul Gandhi, says ex-Congress leader: Shankersinh Vaghela said the absence of the legislators in the state when the people needed them will cost the party in the 2018 Assembly elections.
- Demonetisation prompted a 25% rise in I-T Returns filed this year, says CBDT: The figures prove that a substantial number of new individuals had been brought under the tax net, the department said.
- Australian Navy ship finds US military aircraft that crashed off Queensland coast: Three missing marines are believed to be dead.
- Congress really is in deep crisis, says senior party leader Jairam Ramesh: The former Union minister said a ‘business as usual’ approach would not work against the BJP.
- Chhattisgarh Police start inquiry into allegations that CRPF men molested schoolgirls in Dantewada: The incident reportedly took place on July 31 when the personnel were invited to the institution to celebrate rakhi.
- BJP’s Poonam Mahajan meets Rajinikanth amid reports of the actor joining politics: The Lok Sabha MP has insisted that their meeting was a personal one.
- Kerala High Court orders BCCI to lift ban on S Sreesanth: The Indian board had earlier refused to budge from its stance of handing out life bans to the players accused of involvement in the IPL 6 spot-fixing scandal.
- India will witness a partial lunar eclipse tonight: The celestial event will be visible from the whole of Asia as well as Australia and most parts of Europe and Africa.