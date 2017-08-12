The Chandigarh district court on Saturday sent the main accused in the stalking case, Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar to judicial custody till August 25, reported the Hindustan Times. The Chandigarh police had submitted an application asking for judicial remand for Barala, the son of Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party President Subhash Barala, and Kumar, for 14 days.

The court accepted the application, and the accused will now be produced before it on August 24.

The court had on August 10 remanded the duo to two-day police custody. The duo were initially arrested on August 5 for allegedly stalking and trying to abduct Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer’s daughter. They had allegedly chased her in an SUV while she was driving to Panchkula from Chandigarh. A medical examination had found both accused drunk at the time.