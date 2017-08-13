A look at the headlines right now:

A special team will investigate the Gorakhpur hospital deaths, says CM Adityanath: The supply of liquid oxygen was restored at the institute. Car drives into counter-protestors at white nationalist rally in US, kills woman: Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Ohio who was driving the car. Two soldiers, 3 Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed after gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian: Three other Army men were also injured in the encounter. At least five killed in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, many more feared dead: Teams from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force have been called in for rescue operations. Gau rakshaks in Maharashtra will soon be given ‘identity cards’ by the VHP: The organisation said this was an effort to distinguish anti-social elements from genuine ‘cow protection volunteers’. At least 15 dead after attack on Army truck in Quetta, Pakistan: There were several civilians among those killed. CBI arrests Kailash Agarwal of Varun Industries, which owes more than Rs 2,500 crore, TOI reports: Agarwal and his business partner Kiran Mehta allegedly owed bank and lenders about Rs 2,500 crore. Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Sumatra island in Indonesia: Though it was felt as far as 600 km away in Singapore, there was no threat of a tsunami. Floods maroon 6,000 people in Tripura: Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said a rescue team had evacuated 729 people so far from Ashram Chamani Colony in west Tripura district. Janata Dal (United) replaces Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha: Meanwhile, Yadav said that a Bihar-like grand alliance must be formed across the country.