- President Kovind says demonetisation boost efforts to build an honest society: He said it was the citizens’ duty to abide by the laws framed by the government.
- UP CM Adityanath orders ‘grand Janmashtami celebrations’ days after 63 children die at Gorakhpur hospital: Meanwhile, the company that supplied oxygen to the hospital said it had sent 9 reminders to hospital for payment.
- Supreme Court reinstates lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram: The Bharatiya Janata Party had challenged the Madras High Court’s order suspending the lookout notice against the Congress politician.
- All Rohingya Muslim refugees are illegal immigrants, will be deported despite UN status, says Centre: The UNHCR’s India office said that the principle of not sending back refugees to a place where they face danger was part of international law.
- Wholesale inflation rose by 1.88% in July after easing for four months: Stabilising food prices led to the increase and also helped the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its key rates by 25 basis points in August.
- 21 JD(U) leaders, believed to be Sharad Yadav loyalists, suspended for anti-party activities: Former state minister Ramai Ram was also removed from the party.
- Panneerselvam meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses merger of warring AIADMK factions: Meanwhile, AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on Monday claimed that he never called E Palaniswami ‘420’.
- Syed Geelani’s son-in-law, three other separatist leaders sent to judicial custody for 14 days: They were arrested along with three others in July for allegedly funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, and fueling unrest.
- Tamil Nadu government submits draft Ordinance to exempt state students from taking Neet: Rural students face difficulty in getting admissions, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
- Toll in Nepal floods rises to 57, at least 23 missing, hundreds of tourists stranded: The road blockage and bad weather have hampered the rescue and relief operations.