A look at the headlines right now:

President Kovind says demonetisation boost efforts to build an honest society: He said it was the citizens’ duty to abide by the laws framed by the government. UP CM Adityanath orders ‘grand Janmashtami celebrations’ days after 63 children die at Gorakhpur hospital: Meanwhile, the company that supplied oxygen to the hospital said it had sent 9 reminders to hospital for payment. Supreme Court reinstates lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram: The Bharatiya Janata Party had challenged the Madras High Court’s order suspending the lookout notice against the Congress politician. All Rohingya Muslim refugees are illegal immigrants, will be deported despite UN status, says Centre: The UNHCR’s India office said that the principle of not sending back refugees to a place where they face danger was part of international law. Wholesale inflation rose by 1.88% in July after easing for four months: Stabilising food prices led to the increase and also helped the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its key rates by 25 basis points in August. 21 JD(U) leaders, believed to be Sharad Yadav loyalists, suspended for anti-party activities: Former state minister Ramai Ram was also removed from the party. Panneerselvam meets PM Narendra Modi, discusses merger of warring AIADMK factions: Meanwhile, AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on Monday claimed that he never called E Palaniswami ‘420’. Syed Geelani’s son-in-law, three other separatist leaders sent to judicial custody for 14 days: They were arrested along with three others in July for allegedly funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, and fueling unrest. Tamil Nadu government submits draft Ordinance to exempt state students from taking Neet: Rural students face difficulty in getting admissions, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Toll in Nepal floods rises to 57, at least 23 missing, hundreds of tourists stranded: The road blockage and bad weather have hampered the rescue and relief operations.