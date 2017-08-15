A look at the headlines right now:

India stood by the families of children who died in Gorakhpur, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech: Nearly 70,000 police personnel have been deployed across the national Capital. Hizbul Mujahideen appoints Mohammad bin Qasim its new commander in Kashmir: He was elevated to the post a day after Yaseen Yattoo alias Mehmood Ghaznavi was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district. Gorakhpur incident is a mistake that happened at some level, says Amit Shah: The BJP president ruled out demands for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s resignation. BJP leaders in Ranchi stop economist Jean Dreze’s speech on communalism: He had argued that it was the most dangerous when the state itself created antagonism between communities. Britain’s Big Ben to remain silent till 2021 while it gets renovated: The 19th century bell will, however, chime for important events such as New Year’s Eve. Maneka Gandhi asks Centre to ban Blue Whale challenge from social media: The women and child development minister also urged parents to ensure their children did not participate in such online activities. Four employees of Bengaluru firm arrested for leaking ‘Game of Thrones’ episode: The company provided data services to Star India. Supreme Court reinstates lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram: The Bharatiya Janata Party had challenged the Madras High Court’s order suspending the lookout notice against the Congress politician. 21 JD(U) leaders, believed to be Sharad Yadav loyalists, suspended for anti-party activities: Former state minister Ramai Ram was also removed from the party. Wholesale inflation rose by 1.88% in July after easing for four months: Stabilising food prices led to the increase and also helped the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its key rates by 25 basis points in August.