A look at the headlines right now:

Kashmir crisis cannot be resolved by abuse or bullets, but by embracing Kashmiris, says Modi in his Independence Day speech: The prime minister said the world was with India in combating militancy. Six more patients, mostly children, died of encephalitis at Gorakhpur hospital in past three days: Although a top official said they succumbed to the disease, it has been alleged that over 60 children died at the institute after oxygen supply was disrupted. Nearly a 100 killed, lakhs displaced by floods in multiple states: Heavy rain in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar has snapped rail connectivity to North East India. Kerala actress writes to chief minister against MLA’s remarks: She said that PC George had questioned how she could act in movies ‘the very next day’ after the alleged assault took place. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defies collector’s orders, unfurls tricolour at government school in Kerala: The Karnakiyamman School management was told that it was against the rules to allow a political leader to hoist the national flag. Beijing’s friendship with Pakistan is ‘stronger than steel’, says Chinese vice premier: Wang Yang was in Islamabad as a special guest for the country’s Independence Day celebrations. Nepal floods toll rises to 91, over six million people affected by the deluge: A group of 35 Indians who were stranded at Sarah were rescued on Monday. 250 BJP youth wing workers detained for planning rally on Independence Day in Srinagar: Yuva Morcha Vice President Ajaz Hussain was among those picked up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Veteran Tamil actor Shanmugasundaram dies at 77: The actor was known for his role in the cult classic ‘Karagattakaran’ where he had played actress Kanaka’s father. US President Donald Trump orders inquiry into China’s trade practices: The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property has claimed that 87% of the counterfeit goods in America come from China.