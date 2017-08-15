The big news: Modi says Kashmir crisis can only be solved with love, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The additional director (health) said six more patients died of encephalitis in Gorakhpur, and lakhs were displaced in floods across India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kashmir crisis cannot be resolved by abuse or bullets, but by embracing Kashmiris, says Modi in his Independence Day speech: The prime minister said the world was with India in combating militancy.
- Six more patients, mostly children, died of encephalitis at Gorakhpur hospital in past three days: Although a top official said they succumbed to the disease, it has been alleged that over 60 children died at the institute after oxygen supply was disrupted.
- Nearly a 100 killed, lakhs displaced by floods in multiple states: Heavy rain in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar has snapped rail connectivity to North East India.
- Kerala actress writes to chief minister against MLA’s remarks: She said that PC George had questioned how she could act in movies ‘the very next day’ after the alleged assault took place.
- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat defies collector’s orders, unfurls tricolour at government school in Kerala: The Karnakiyamman School management was told that it was against the rules to allow a political leader to hoist the national flag.
- Beijing’s friendship with Pakistan is ‘stronger than steel’, says Chinese vice premier: Wang Yang was in Islamabad as a special guest for the country’s Independence Day celebrations.
- Nepal floods toll rises to 91, over six million people affected by the deluge: A group of 35 Indians who were stranded at Sarah were rescued on Monday.
- 250 BJP youth wing workers detained for planning rally on Independence Day in Srinagar: Yuva Morcha Vice President Ajaz Hussain was among those picked up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
- Veteran Tamil actor Shanmugasundaram dies at 77: The actor was known for his role in the cult classic ‘Karagattakaran’ where he had played actress Kanaka’s father.
- US President Donald Trump orders inquiry into China’s trade practices: The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property has claimed that 87% of the counterfeit goods in America come from China.