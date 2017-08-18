A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Sensex, Nifty plunge after Vishal Sikka resigns from Infosys: The company said its co-founder Narayana Murthy’s ‘continuous assaults’ was the reason behind his resignation. Government extends deadline to file GST returns for businesses till August 28: The additional time was given because the form to claim tax credit was unavailable on the GST Network website. Centre warns tobacco giants Philip Morris and ITC of punitive action: The health ministry said the promotional methods used by these companies were against the anti-smoking laws. BSNL customers can make payments using its new online wallet developed by MobiKwik: Users can pay bills, shop on e-commerce websites and book bus or train tickets with the digital service. Google claims its Android Instant Apps can now be accessed by 50 crore users: In a blog post, the company also listed websites which claim to have benefited from launching instant apps. National Green Tribunal fines seven 5-star hotels in Dehli for violating solid waste management rules: The hotels have to deposit 25% of the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board, and the rest with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee within two weeks. Delhi High Court refuses to ask Google, Facebook to remove Blue Whale Challenge from the platforms: The bench asked the Centre whether it had issued any order prohibiting the game from being downloaded. Indian Army to get its own attack helicopters, Boeing Apaches, by 2021: The Defence Acquisition Council has approved a $654.6-million deal to buy six of the choppers.