The business wrap: Stock markets slip after Infosys CEO resigns, and 7 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre extended the deadline for businesses to file GST returns, and the health ministry warned tobacco giant Philip Morris of action.
- Sensex, Nifty plunge after Vishal Sikka resigns from Infosys: The company said its co-founder Narayana Murthy’s ‘continuous assaults’ was the reason behind his resignation.
- Government extends deadline to file GST returns for businesses till August 28: The additional time was given because the form to claim tax credit was unavailable on the GST Network website.
- Centre warns tobacco giants Philip Morris and ITC of punitive action: The health ministry said the promotional methods used by these companies were against the anti-smoking laws.
- BSNL customers can make payments using its new online wallet developed by MobiKwik: Users can pay bills, shop on e-commerce websites and book bus or train tickets with the digital service.
- Google claims its Android Instant Apps can now be accessed by 50 crore users: In a blog post, the company also listed websites which claim to have benefited from launching instant apps.
- National Green Tribunal fines seven 5-star hotels in Dehli for violating solid waste management rules: The hotels have to deposit 25% of the amount with the Central Pollution Control Board, and the rest with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee within two weeks.
- Delhi High Court refuses to ask Google, Facebook to remove Blue Whale Challenge from the platforms: The bench asked the Centre whether it had issued any order prohibiting the game from being downloaded.
- Indian Army to get its own attack helicopters, Boeing Apaches, by 2021: The Defence Acquisition Council has approved a $654.6-million deal to buy six of the choppers.