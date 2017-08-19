The big news: Infosys board accuses Narayana Murthy of making Sikka resign, and nine other stories
Other headlines: The Centre blamed China for not sharing crucial data on the Brahmaputra river, and the AIADMK’s merger plans were delayed yet again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Infosys board says co-founder Narayana Murthy’s ‘continuous assaults’ made Vishal Sikka resign: The company assured its shareholders and employees that it will not be distracted by his ‘misguided campaign’.
- China has not shared data that may have helped tackle Assam floods, says India: The Indian Foreign Ministry said that it could have been a technical glitch, and not necessarily because of the rising tensions between the two nations.
- After a day of speculations, AIADMK merger fails to come through: Reports suggest that the Panneerselvam faction’s demands that VK Sasikala be publicly expelled from the party may have delayed it.
- Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon out of the White House: Bannon was long considered the mind behind the US president’s race-baiting rhetoric.
- Jhumpa Lahiri, Kal Penn among members of Trump’s arts panel that resigned in response to Charlottesville violence: They also called for Trump to quit his post if he did not understand that supremacy, discrimination, and vitriol were not American values.
- Reserve Bank of India will release new Rs 50 notes with Hampi motif soon: The notes issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to remain legal tender.
- NHRC issues notice to Centre over decision to deport all Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar: It said the refugees feared persecution if they were sent back to their native country.
- West Bengal, Calcutta HC oppose centralised system for lower judiciary appointments: The Supreme Court had proposed an all-India test for the selection of judges for the subordinate judiciary.
- A day after JNU students accused Surajkund police of negligence, sub-inspector suspended: The police officials allegedly refused to file a complaint, and instead questioned why the woman was out with men at night.
- Allahabad HC asks Uttar Pradesh to file counter-affidavit against PIL in the Gorakhpur deaths case: Petitioner Nutan Thakur had alleged that the government’s actions seemed to indicate that it was trying to hide facts and shield the guilty.