The big news: India can help US keep an eye on Pakistan, says Nikki Haley, and 9 other top stories
- United States will need India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan, says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: She said the key to making India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is to ‘not touch the veto’.
- Diesel generators banned as air quality enters ‘Red Zone’ in Delhi, Badarpur power plant shut: The Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority said if the situation worsens, parking fee may be hiked four times the current amount.
- George Saunders wins Man Booker Prize 2017 for his novel ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’: The American fiction writer was praised for his ‘utterly original’ and ‘deeply moving’ book.
- Hawaii judge blocks Donald Trump’s latest travel ban hours before it was to go into effect: The White House is likely to appeal against the ruling, which it called ‘dangerously flawed’.
- Trying to redefine nationalism is unnecessary, says former President Pranab Mukherjee: He said the idea cannot be imposed by law or force.
- Six men arrested for allegedly raping a woman in front of her fiance in Odisha’s Ganjam district: The accused also beat the two and took their money and cellphones, the couple said in its complaint.
- Haryana singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Panipat: The police suspect that the 22-year-old Delhi resident was killed because of personal enmity.
- Harvey Weinstein resigns from Weinstein Company board after multiple complaints of sexual harassment: Meanwhile, his younger younger brother Bob Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a female producer who worked with the company.
- After Jharkhand child’s death, minister says the ration card was probably cancelled because of confusion: Saryu Rai said the government must ensure that no ration cards get cancelled for not being linked with Aadhaar.
- Donald Trump keeps the press pool out of White House Diwali celebration: The president lit a diya in the Oval Office as he celebrated the festival with Indian-Americans in the US administration.