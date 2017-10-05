quick reads

The big news: India can help US keep an eye on Pakistan, says Nikki Haley, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Delhi’s air quality worsened ahead of Diwali, and American writer George Sanders won the Man Booker Prize.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. United States will need India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan, says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: She said the key to making India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is to ‘not touch the veto’.
  2. Diesel generators banned as air quality enters ‘Red Zone’ in Delhi, Badarpur power plant shut: The Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority said if the situation worsens, parking fee may be hiked four times the current amount.
  3. George Saunders wins Man Booker Prize 2017 for his novel ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’: The American fiction writer was praised for his ‘utterly original’ and ‘deeply moving’ book.
  4. Hawaii judge blocks Donald Trump’s latest travel ban hours before it was to go into effect: The White House is likely to appeal against the ruling, which it called ‘dangerously flawed’.
  5. Trying to redefine nationalism is unnecessary, says former President Pranab Mukherjee: He said the idea cannot be imposed by law or force.
  6. Six men arrested for allegedly raping a woman in front of her fiance in Odisha’s Ganjam district: The accused also beat the two and took their money and cellphones, the couple said in its complaint.
  7. Haryana singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Panipat: The police suspect that the 22-year-old Delhi resident was killed because of personal enmity.
  8. Harvey Weinstein resigns from Weinstein Company board after multiple complaints of sexual harassment: Meanwhile, his younger younger brother Bob Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a female producer who worked with the company.
  9. After Jharkhand child’s death, minister says the ration card was probably cancelled because of confusion: Saryu Rai said the government must ensure that no ration cards get cancelled for not being linked with Aadhaar.
  10. Donald Trump keeps the press pool out of White House Diwali celebration: The president lit a diya in the Oval Office as he celebrated the festival with Indian-Americans in the US administration.
