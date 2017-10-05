The big news: UP CM says Ayodhya visit on Diwali is about personal faith, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress retaliated after the BJP targeted Robert Vadra, and a Patna hospital allegedly refused parents an ambulance for their dead daughter.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath attacks Opposition, says ‘spending Diwali in Ayodhya is about my personal faith’: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the city gets tourists from all over the country, and he was there to check security and cleanliness.
- Congress questions Modi’s use of chartered flights as Gujarat CM after BJP targets Robert Vadra: Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the trips had cost Rs 16.56 crore, according to an RTI query in 2007, and questioned who funded them.
- Man carries 9-year-old daughter’s body for 4 km after Patna hospital allegedly refuses ambulance: Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Prabhat Kumar Singh said he had no information about the incident, and there will be an inquiry.
- Air quality drops in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities ahead of Diwali: Pollution levels rose in the Capital despite the Supreme Court ban on the sale of firecrackers.
- Jacinda Ardern to become New Zealand’s third female prime minister: At 37, she will also be the country’s second-youngest head.
- Police suspect Haryana singer Harshita Dahiya was murdered by her brother-in-law: The 22-year-old had accused Dinesh Mathur of raping her in 2013, and he was also booked for murdering her mother in 2014.
- Chartered flights may soon be available as aggregated services like Ola and Uber, says report: Companies believe that the move could help reduce costs by up to 50% and overall flying time.
- Fire breaks out at LIC building in Kolkata, no injuries reported: The blaze started on the 16th floor of the building and spread to other floors.
- Harvard University revokes award it gave Harvey Weinstein in 2014: The film producer has been accused of sexually harassing and raping several women associates and actors over the past three decades.
- Corporate India cut costs on Diwali gifts this year by at least 35%, finds Assocham survey: Companies lowered their spending because of demonetisation troubles, debts and the economic slowdown, the organisation found.