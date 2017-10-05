quick reads

The big news: UP CM says Ayodhya visit on Diwali is about personal faith, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Congress retaliated after the BJP targeted Robert Vadra, and a Patna hospital allegedly refused parents an ambulance for their dead daughter.

PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath attacks Opposition, says ‘spending Diwali in Ayodhya is about my personal faith’: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the city gets tourists from all over the country, and he was there to check security and cleanliness.  
  2. Congress questions Modi’s use of chartered flights as Gujarat CM after BJP targets Robert Vadra: Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the trips had cost Rs 16.56 crore, according to an RTI query in 2007, and questioned who funded them.   
  3. Man carries 9-year-old daughter’s body for 4 km after Patna hospital allegedly refuses ambulance: Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Prabhat Kumar Singh said he had no information about the incident, and there will be an inquiry. 
  4. Air quality drops in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities ahead of Diwali: Pollution levels rose in the Capital despite the Supreme Court ban on the sale of firecrackers.     
  5. Jacinda Ardern to become New Zealand’s third female prime minister: At 37, she will also be the country’s second-youngest head.   
  6. Police suspect Haryana singer Harshita Dahiya was murdered by her brother-in-law: The 22-year-old had accused Dinesh Mathur of raping her in 2013, and he was also booked for murdering her mother in 2014. 
  7. Chartered flights may soon be available as aggregated services like Ola and Uber, says report: Companies believe that the move could help reduce costs by up to 50% and overall flying time.   
  8. Fire breaks out at LIC building in Kolkata, no injuries reported: The blaze started on the 16th floor of the building and spread to other floors.   
  9. Harvard University revokes award it gave Harvey Weinstein in 2014: The film producer has been accused of sexually harassing and raping several women associates and actors over the past three decades.   
  10. Corporate India cut costs on Diwali gifts this year by at least 35%, finds Assocham survey: Companies lowered their spending because of demonetisation troubles, debts and the economic slowdown, the organisation found.   
Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

