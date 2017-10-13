quick reads

The big news: Congress leader accuses Gujarat Police of snooping, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Centre appointed former IB chief to begin dialogue in Kashmir, and the father of the 3-year-old Indian girl missing in the US was arrested.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Ashok Gehlot says police, IB searched rooms where he met Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani: The hotel authorities in Ahmedabad said the police asked for CCTV footage, and it was given to them for security reasons.  
  2. Centre appoints former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma special interlocutor on Kashmir: He will attempt to understand the legitimate aspirations of the people of the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
  3. Police arrest father of missing Indian child for changing his story about the disappearance: The police did not say how Wesley Mathews’ statements were different.  
  4. Rajasthan tables controversial bill shielding public servants amid opposition: A petition has challenged the Ordinance in the Rajasthan High Court, reports said.  
  5. SC asks Centre to decide whether standing for the national anthem in movie halls is mandatory: Justice Chandrachud criticised the government for supporting a previous court order making it compulsory to stand up for the anthem.
  6. Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi admitted to hospital with meningitis: His lawyer said he has been in hospital for a week, and was put on ventilator support after a multi-organ failure.  
  7. ‘GST is actually Gabbar Singh Tax’, says Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: The Congress vice president said that while other companies had failed to make profits because of the Centre, only Jay Shah’s firm had a higher turnover.
  8. Judicial custody of Honeypreet Insan, accomplice extended again: The two will now remain in custody till November 6.  
  9. Catalonia government says regional authorities will refuse to obey Spain if it imposes direct rule: The Catalan Parliament will meet on October 26 to formulate its response to Madrid’s decision.
  10. Man rapes woman sleeping on footpath in Visakhatpatnam as people walk past, shoot videos of it: The police arrested Ganji Siva after an autorickshaw driver showed them a video of the crime.  
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.