The big news: Centre announces plans aiming to boost economic growth, and nine other top stories

  1. Centre eyes credit growth, bad loans relief through Rs 2.11-lakh-crore boost to public sector banks: Arun Jaitley said India was still a high-growth economy, and the government will announce a set of banking reforms in the next few months.   
  2. Hardik Patel’s aide asks Gujarat court to investigate his bribery claims against BJP: Narendra Patel had claimed that the BJP had offered him Rs 1 crore to join the party.   
  3. Centre asks states to inquire into all attacks on media, says ‘fourth estate is important in a democracy’: The Home Ministry said the law must be enforced strictly so journalists can exercise their freedom of speech in a ‘peaceful environment’. 
  4. Government unveils its ambitious BharatMala road development project: It includes an investment of Rs 5,35,000 crore to build 34,800 km of roads and highways over the next five years, the Finance Ministry said.
  5. Infosys posts 7% net profit growth for July-September, but cuts revenue growth forecast for FY18: The profit for the period was Rs 3,726 crore, up from Rs 3,483 crore in the first quarter. 
  6. Appointing interlocutor for dialogue on Kashmir is unrealistic and lacks sincerity, says Pakistan: The Foreign Office said holding talks would have results only if Islamabad and the Hurriyat Conference were included, as well.
  7. Hong Kong’s top court grants bail to two pro-democracy activists: The two student leaders had been imprisoned for storming government headquarters during a protest in 2014.   
  8. Harvey Weinstein’s studio faces civil rights probe; assistant admits she was paid to keep quiet: Such questions were related to the social fabric of the state that the aspirants should know, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Raman Malik.   
  9. European Union President Donald Tusk says reversing Brexit is still a possibility: It is up to the United Kingdom to ensure how Brexit would play out, the official said.   
  10. Who is Ramdev’s guru, Haryana government asks candidates in recruitment exams, says report: Such questions were related to the social fabric of the state that the aspirants should know, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Raman Malik.   
