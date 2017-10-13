The big news: Adityanath participates in cleanliness drive at Taj Mahal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: One person was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Swiss couple near Agra, and bailable arrest warrants were issued against Nawaz Sharif.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath reaches Taj Mahal, participates in cleanliness drive: His visit comes at a time of a political storm about the 17th-century monument.
- Swiss couple assaulted near Agra, one arrested: The man was left with a fractured skull and hearing impairment and the woman with a broken arm.
- Pakistan court issues bailable arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in two corruption cases: The cases are related to the allegations that surfaced against the ousted prime minister after the Panama Papers leak in April 2016.
- Man confesses to murdering his wife after claiming a moneylender got her killed, say Delhi Police: Pankaj Mehra thought he could blame the money lender who would be arrested and he would not have to return the Rs 40 lakh, police said.
- Orphanage owner in India says Sherin Mathews had no eating problems: Wesley Mathews had told the police he was trying to get his adopted daughter to drink milk at 3 am as she was malnourished and was on a special diet.
- Hindustan Unilever Limited posts 16.4% rise in net profit for July-September: The wholesale trade, which saw a hit early in the quarter because of the Goods and Services Tax, is now ‘steadily normalising’, the company said.
- India will continue to maintain its ‘very small’ embassy in North Korea, Swaraj tells Rex Tillerson: The external affairs minister said that some diplomatic presence was needed in North Korea to ensure communication channels were open.
- Biker Sana Iqbal dies in car crash, family alleges her husband planned it: Her husband Abdul Nadeem, who was driving the car when it crashed, broke two of his ribs.
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s name not on the US’ list of 75 militants, says Pakistan’s foreign minister: Khawaja Asif said the Haqqani network topped the list, but claimed that none of the militants were Pakistanis.
- Eminem wins copyright case against political party in New Zealand: The country’s National Party had used his song ‘Lose Yourself’ in an election advertisement in 2014.