The big news: Adityanath participates in cleanliness drive at Taj Mahal, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: One person was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Swiss couple near Agra, and bailable arrest warrants were issued against Nawaz Sharif.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath reaches Taj Mahal, participates in cleanliness drive: His visit comes at a time of a political storm about the 17th-century monument.  
  2. Swiss couple assaulted near Agra, one arrested: The man was left with a fractured skull and hearing impairment and the woman with a broken arm.  
  3. Pakistan court issues bailable arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif in two corruption cases: The cases are related to the allegations that surfaced against the ousted prime minister after the Panama Papers leak in April 2016.  
  4. Man confesses to murdering his wife after claiming a moneylender got her killed, say Delhi Police: Pankaj Mehra thought he could blame the money lender who would be arrested and he would not have to return the Rs 40 lakh, police said.  
  5. Orphanage owner in India says Sherin Mathews had no eating problems: Wesley Mathews had told the police he was trying to get his adopted daughter to drink milk at 3 am as she was malnourished and was on a special diet.  
  6. Hindustan Unilever Limited posts 16.4% rise in net profit for July-September: The wholesale trade, which saw a hit early in the quarter because of the Goods and Services Tax, is now ‘steadily normalising’, the company said.  
  7. India will continue to maintain its ‘very small’ embassy in North Korea, Swaraj tells Rex Tillerson: The external affairs minister said that some diplomatic presence was needed in North Korea to ensure communication channels were open.  
  8. Biker Sana Iqbal dies in car crash, family alleges her husband planned it: Her husband Abdul Nadeem, who was driving the car when it crashed, broke two of his ribs.  
  9. JuD chief Hafiz Saeed’s name not on the US’ list of 75 militants, says Pakistan’s foreign minister: Khawaja Asif said the Haqqani network topped the list, but claimed that none of the militants were Pakistanis.  
  10. Eminem wins copyright case against political party in New Zealand: The country’s National Party had used his song ‘Lose Yourself’ in an election advertisement in 2014.  
