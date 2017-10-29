The big news: Narendra Modi pitches for transparency in political parties, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress hit back at the BJP for demanding Ahmed Patel’s resignation, and at least 17 people were killed in twin blasts in Somalia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Media must discuss, debate on democracy in political parties, PM Modi tells journalists:The prime minister urged for transparency in the recruitment and functioning of the parties.
- Congress must stop defending Ahmed Patel’s alleged links to Islamic State, says BJP minister: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram defended the Gujarat MP and said that the demands for his resignation were ‘outrageous’.
- At least 17 killed in twin blasts in Mogadishu: Militant group al Shabaab claimed the attacks, and said they targeted security officials and politicians.
- Guard hit on head multiple times as he tries to stop man from looting Panaji ATM: The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera, but the robber is yet to be identified as his face was covered with a mask.
- Chidambaram says when people ask for ‘azadi’, they seek autonomy, BJP criticises comment: The former Union minister also said that the appointment of an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir was only a ‘diversionary’ tactic.
- Sacked Catalan president asks supporters to start ‘democratic opposition’ of Madrid’s takeover: Carles Puigdemont condemned the suspension of Catalonia’s autonomy and vowed to keep working to build a free country.
- Hardik Patel warns Congress of protests if it does not make its stand clear on Patidar reservation: The Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti convener said the Congress would face protests similar to what Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah faced in Surat.
- From 0-2 down to 5-2, England thrash Spain to lift Fifa Under-17 World Cup: Phil Foden was the star for Steve Cooper’s side as he scored two goals to launch an incredible comeback.
- Only woman has the right to give birth or terminate pregnancy, husband’s consent not needed, says SC: The Supreme Court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s 2011 ruling that the woman’s family and doctors cannot be held liable for the abortion.
- Delhi BJP vice president steps down after failing to attend RSS event: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, however, said no decision has been taken yet on Sardar Kulwant Singh Baath’s resignation.