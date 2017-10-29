quick reads

The big news: Narendra Modi pitches for transparency in political parties, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Congress hit back at the BJP for demanding Ahmed Patel’s resignation, and at least 17 people were killed in twin blasts in Somalia.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Media must discuss, debate on democracy in political parties, PM Modi tells journalists:The prime minister urged for transparency in the recruitment and functioning of the parties.
  2. Congress must stop defending Ahmed Patel’s alleged links to Islamic State, says BJP minister: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram defended the Gujarat MP and said that the demands for his resignation were ‘outrageous’.  
  3. At least 17 killed in twin blasts in Mogadishu: Militant group al Shabaab claimed the attacks, and said they targeted security officials and politicians.  
  4. Guard hit on head multiple times as he tries to stop man from looting Panaji ATM: The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera, but the robber is yet to be identified as his face was covered with a mask.  
  5. Chidambaram says when people ask for ‘azadi’, they seek autonomy, BJP criticises comment: The former Union minister also said that the appointment of an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir was only a ‘diversionary’ tactic.  
  6. Sacked Catalan president asks supporters to start ‘democratic opposition’ of Madrid’s takeover: Carles Puigdemont condemned the suspension of Catalonia’s autonomy and vowed to keep working to build a free country.  
  7. Hardik Patel warns Congress of protests if it does not make its stand clear on Patidar reservation: The Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti convener said the Congress would face protests similar to what Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah faced in Surat.  
  8. From 0-2 down to 5-2, England thrash Spain to lift Fifa Under-17 World Cup: Phil Foden was the star for Steve Cooper’s side as he scored two goals to launch an incredible comeback.  
  9. Only woman has the right to give birth or terminate pregnancy, husband’s consent not needed, says SC: The Supreme Court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s 2011 ruling that the woman’s family and doctors cannot be held liable for the abortion.  
  10. Delhi BJP vice president steps down after failing to attend RSS event: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, however, said no decision has been taken yet on Sardar Kulwant Singh Baath’s resignation. 
A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

