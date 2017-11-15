The big news: Delhi wants neighbouring states to implement odd-even scheme, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Four people died in a shooting at a school in California, and the men arrested for killing a cow transporter in Alwar mutilated the man’s body.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi government wants neighbouring states to implement odd-even scheme to tackle NCR pollution: In a new plea to the National Green Tribunal, it sought to exempt two-wheelers and women from the policy, either for a year or till there are 2,000 more buses.
- Four killed, 10 injured after gunman targets elementary school in California: No children were killed in the incident in Tehama County, but at least three were taken to hospital with injuries.
- Two men arrested for killing Muslim man in Rajasthan’s Alwar admit to being gau rakshaks: The police said the duo also confessed to mutilating Ummar Khan’s body to make it look like an accident.
- Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking SIT probe in medical colleges bribery case: The bench had earlier said the allegations amounted to a deliberate attempt to denigrate the judicial system.
- Toll in Iran earthquake reaches 530, survivors face freezing temperatures outdoors: The number of those injured has risen to over 7,800.
- Soldiers take over headquarters of Zimbabwe’s national broadcaster amid rumours of a coup: This comes a day after the Army chief had threatened military intervention after President Robert Mugabe sacked the vice president.
- Chennai engineer dies after alleged stalker burns her alive: The accused went to the woman’s house on Monday night, and set her on fire after her family refused to allow him to meet her.
- India’s export drops by over 1%, trade deficit widens to near 3-year high: Experts said that this decline in exports was expected as exporters were facing a shortage of funds after paying GST for four months without any refund.
- West Bengal gets Geographical Indication status for rosogulla: West Bengal and Odisha have been fighting over the origin of the sweet since 2015.
- Child malnutrition, air pollution top risk factors for country’s health decline in 2016, says report: The under-five mortality rate in India has reduced substantially from 1990, however, the difference between states in this rate is high.