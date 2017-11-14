The business wrap: Markets rebound as Sensex crosses 33,000-mark, and six other top stories
Other headlines: Apple agreed to create an anti-spam mobile app for the Indian government, and a study found that Indian firms created over 1 lakh jobs in US.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Stocks of oil refiners help markets snap three-day losing streak: The companies gained because of a fall in crude prices overnight.
- After a year of negotiations, Apple agrees to develop anti-spam ‘Do Not Disturb’ app for government: The company was concerned that the application, which allows people to report unsolicited marketing texts and calls, would harm the privacy of its users.
- Indian companies created over 1.13 lakh jobs in the US, finds study: The report, released every two years, comes at a time when the Trump administration is putting in place policies to protect American workers.
- Cabinet approves setting up of National Anti-profiteering Authority under GST: The authority will ensure that consumers are protected from arbitrary increases in prices in the name of the Goods and Services Tax.
- Twitter will remove verified status of users who post racist and violent messages: The social media company was criticised last week for adding a blue badge to white nationalist Jason Kessler’s profile.
- Nandan Nilekani to be technical partner in Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ new philanthropy venture: Co-Impact will invest $500 million in healthcare, education and economic opportunity.
- Supreme Court asks Chhattisgarh government to show files related to AgustaWestland chopper purchase: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government allegedly got commissions for a helicopter deal in 2007.