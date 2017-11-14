quick reads

The big news: Centre says Congress’ allegations on Rafale deal shameful, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: A Kashmiri footballer who had joined LeT returned home, and the EC granted the JD(U)’s arrow symbol to the Nitish Kumar-led faction.

by 
Regis Duvignau/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defends Rafale contract, calls Congress’ charges shameful: She said the deal was delayed by the Congress’ inaction when it was in power.
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Police say footballer who joined LeT has returned home: Majid Irshad Khan is believed to have joined the terror outfit after the funeral of a militant friend who was killed in an encounter. 
  3. Nitish Kumar’s camp is the real JD(U), can use the arrow symbol, says Election Commission: The other faction, led by Sharad Yadav, had also staked claim to the symbol.  
  4. Patidar leader Hardik Patel takes a poetic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The 22-year-old leader subverted the lyrics of the 1970 song ‘Ramchandra Keh Gaye Siya Se’.  
  5. Karnataka HC asks private hospitals to restore services after many OPDs stay shut: The bench said basic medical services are a right to life for every citizen.  
  6. India’s Dalveer Bhandari eyes last ICJ seat, fresh round of voting on Monday: The competing judges, Bhandari and Britain’s Christopher Greenwood, are both seeking re-election to the International Court of Justice.
  7. Man arrested in New Delhi for molesting two women outside ITO metro station: The Patiala House Court sent him to 14-day police custody.  
  8. Puma apologises for graffiti on Old Delhi heritage building, says it was ‘unintentional’: The owner of the property had allowed the artwork and was happy to keep it even after the advertisement was shot, the company said.  
  9. Kerala hotelier’s son dies in car crash in Thiruvananthapuram: The police refused to confirm reports that 21-year-old Adarsh SP was racing his brand new car when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a pole.  
  10. Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe makes first public appearance since Army’s takeover: He attended the graduation ceremony at a Harare university.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.