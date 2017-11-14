quick reads

The big news: Viacom18 defers Padmavati’s release as protests continue, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was ousted from the ruling party, and Congress said it has settled differences with Hardik Patel’s group.

by 
Deepika Padukone in Padmavati | Bhansali Productions/Viacom18 Motion Pictures

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Padmavati maker Viacom18 defers film’s release: A Haryana BJP leader announced a Rs 10-crore reward for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
  2. Zimbabwe’s ruling party ousts Robert Mugabe from leadership: Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa replaced the 93-year-old, who has till noon on Monday to resign as president or face impeachment.
  3. Congress says it has settled differences with Hardik Patel’s Patidar outfit: The Gujarat Election Commission has ordered an investigation into an alleged communal video released ahead of the polls.
  4. Indian Army says it has killed 190 militants in Jammu and Kashmir this year, 110 of them foreigners: The state police are investigating the Islamic State’s claim that it carried out the attack in Srinagar, in which an officer was killed.
  5. Top United States general says he will resist any unlawful nuclear strike order from Donald Trump: General John Hyten, who heads the US Strategic Command, said those who implement an illegal order could face life in prison.
  6. Over 200 government websites publicly displayed details of Aadhaar users, says UIDAI: The data was removed from those websites after the breach was noticed, the authority said in a reply to an RTI.
  7. Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath warns criminals, says they will either be jailed or killed in encounters: The BJP leader claimed that the law-and-order situation in the state has improved since his government took charge in March.
  8. Signals from missing Argentine Navy vessel raise hope that 44 on board are alive: Defence Ministry: Several failed ‘satellite calls’ were detected from the ARA San Juan submarine, the government said.
  9. Bihar medical college fines 54 students Rs 25,000 each for ragging: The Darbhanga college fined the second-year students for hazing their juniors and first-year students for not naming the guilty.
  10. Manmohan Singh to receive Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace: As the prime minister for 10 years, he led India to an era of ‘rapid economic and social change’, the trust that gives the award said.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.