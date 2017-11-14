quick reads

The big news: India’s Dalveer Bhandari wins second term at ICJ, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: A Gurugram hospital allegedly charged Rs 15 lakh for dengue treatment, and Bihar BJP chief said hands of Modi’s critics should be chopped off.

Dalveer Bhandari (centre) | Doordarshan

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Indian nominee Dalveer Bhandari re-elected to last ICJ seat after Britain pulls out of race: Bhandari got 183 of the 193 votes in the General Assembly and all the 15 votes in the Security Council.  
  2. Government to investigate hospital that allegedly charged over Rs 15 lakh to treat child with dengue: Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, however, denied any wrongdoing.
  3. Fingers or hands of PM Narendra Modi’s critics will be chopped off, says Bihar BJP chief: Nityanand Rai later said he used the expression as ‘proverbs’ to convey that the BJP would deal strongly with the people who are against the country’s pride.  
  4. US President Donald Trump re-designates North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism: The move is aimed at increasing pressure on the Kim Jong-un regime over its nuclear weapons programme.  
  5. Congress releases second list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections: The new list replaces candidates in four seats following protests by Patidar leaders on Sunday.  
  6. Censor board turns down filmmakers’ plea to speed up Padmavati certification process, the Supreme Court said it will not interfere in the matter: Karnataka government has said it will provide security to actress Deepika Padukone and her family who reside in Bengaluru.
  7. Zimbabwe’s ruling party drafts impeachment motion against President Robert Mugabe: The proceedings against the 93-year-old, who refused to step down from his post, may begin as early as Tuesday.  
  8. UIDAI denies Aadhaar data breach a day after report quotes RTI reply on the error: The authority said several government websites uploaded user details as they thought it was measure of proactive disclosure under the RTI Act.  
  9. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung and his aides suspended by rival faction: The move came hours after the Supreme Court asked the West Bengal Police to not arrest Gurung, who has been absconding for four months.  
  10. Shia Waqf Board proposes building Ram Temple in disputed Ayodhya land and mosque in Lucknow: It claimed to have ‘no knowledge that lawyers have been deployed in the court from its side’ to argue in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.  
