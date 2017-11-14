The big news: India’s Dalveer Bhandari wins second term at ICJ, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Gurugram hospital allegedly charged Rs 15 lakh for dengue treatment, and Bihar BJP chief said hands of Modi’s critics should be chopped off.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian nominee Dalveer Bhandari re-elected to last ICJ seat after Britain pulls out of race: Bhandari got 183 of the 193 votes in the General Assembly and all the 15 votes in the Security Council.
- Government to investigate hospital that allegedly charged over Rs 15 lakh to treat child with dengue: Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, however, denied any wrongdoing.
- Fingers or hands of PM Narendra Modi’s critics will be chopped off, says Bihar BJP chief: Nityanand Rai later said he used the expression as ‘proverbs’ to convey that the BJP would deal strongly with the people who are against the country’s pride.
- US President Donald Trump re-designates North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism: The move is aimed at increasing pressure on the Kim Jong-un regime over its nuclear weapons programme.
- Congress releases second list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections: The new list replaces candidates in four seats following protests by Patidar leaders on Sunday.
- Censor board turns down filmmakers’ plea to speed up Padmavati certification process, the Supreme Court said it will not interfere in the matter: Karnataka government has said it will provide security to actress Deepika Padukone and her family who reside in Bengaluru.
- Zimbabwe’s ruling party drafts impeachment motion against President Robert Mugabe: The proceedings against the 93-year-old, who refused to step down from his post, may begin as early as Tuesday.
- UIDAI denies Aadhaar data breach a day after report quotes RTI reply on the error: The authority said several government websites uploaded user details as they thought it was measure of proactive disclosure under the RTI Act.
- Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung and his aides suspended by rival faction: The move came hours after the Supreme Court asked the West Bengal Police to not arrest Gurung, who has been absconding for four months.
- Shia Waqf Board proposes building Ram Temple in disputed Ayodhya land and mosque in Lucknow: It claimed to have ‘no knowledge that lawyers have been deployed in the court from its side’ to argue in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.