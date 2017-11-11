quick reads

The big news: SC says Hadiya will continue her education in Salem, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Congress accused Modi of trying to mislead Gujarat voters, and Farooq Abdullah asked the Centre to first hoist the national flag in Srinagar.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. In Kerala conversion case, Supreme Court asks Hadiya to continue her education, college dean to be her guardian: During the hearing in open court, Hadiya had said that she wanted freedom. 
  2. Congress says Modi trying to mislead Gujarat voters, his comments expose his ‘unhealthy mindset’: Dismissing charges of dynastic politics, Anand Sharma said the party had been led by people like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 
  3. Hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar before you try in PoK, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre: He defended his earlier remarks about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and said those who do not like to hear the truth, can ‘live in the untruth’.   
  4. Virat Kohli rested for ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma to lead team India: Opener Shikhar Dhawan returns for the third Sri Lanka Test to be played in Delhi.   
  5. India’s exports likely to be hit in November again as delayed GST refunds hit exporters: The government still owes exporters at least Rs 50,000 crore in Goods and Services Tax refunds.   
  6. Prince Harry engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, will get married in 2018: The couple is expected to take part in a broadcast interview later on Monday.   
  7. Delhi man sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl: Such offences are a result of perverted minds that not just lack sensitivity and emotions but possess an animal streak, the judge said. 
  8. Meredith Corporation, backed by the conservative Koch brothers, to buy Time Inc in $2.8-billion deal: Meredith has said that the Koch brothers’ equity firm will not have any influence over the editorial decisions of the merged media group.   
  9. Income Tax department sends Rs 30 crore notice to Aam Aadmi Party, say reports: Party leader Arvind Kejriwal called the tax crackdown a part of the Centre’s ‘strategy to persecute AAP’.   
  10. Over 100 reindeer mowed down by freight trains in four days, says Norway’s state broadcaster: The company that runs the rail network said that a warning that the animals were on the track did not reach the driver because of a ‘technical failure’. 
