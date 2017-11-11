The big news: SC says Hadiya will continue her education in Salem, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress accused Modi of trying to mislead Gujarat voters, and Farooq Abdullah asked the Centre to first hoist the national flag in Srinagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In Kerala conversion case, Supreme Court asks Hadiya to continue her education, college dean to be her guardian: During the hearing in open court, Hadiya had said that she wanted freedom.
- Congress says Modi trying to mislead Gujarat voters, his comments expose his ‘unhealthy mindset’: Dismissing charges of dynastic politics, Anand Sharma said the party had been led by people like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
- Hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar before you try in PoK, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre: He defended his earlier remarks about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and said those who do not like to hear the truth, can ‘live in the untruth’.
- Virat Kohli rested for ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma to lead team India: Opener Shikhar Dhawan returns for the third Sri Lanka Test to be played in Delhi.
- India’s exports likely to be hit in November again as delayed GST refunds hit exporters: The government still owes exporters at least Rs 50,000 crore in Goods and Services Tax refunds.
- Prince Harry engaged to American actress Meghan Markle, will get married in 2018: The couple is expected to take part in a broadcast interview later on Monday.
- Delhi man sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl: Such offences are a result of perverted minds that not just lack sensitivity and emotions but possess an animal streak, the judge said.
- Meredith Corporation, backed by the conservative Koch brothers, to buy Time Inc in $2.8-billion deal: Meredith has said that the Koch brothers’ equity firm will not have any influence over the editorial decisions of the merged media group.
- Income Tax department sends Rs 30 crore notice to Aam Aadmi Party, say reports: Party leader Arvind Kejriwal called the tax crackdown a part of the Centre’s ‘strategy to persecute AAP’.
- Over 100 reindeer mowed down by freight trains in four days, says Norway’s state broadcaster: The company that runs the rail network said that a warning that the animals were on the track did not reach the driver because of a ‘technical failure’.