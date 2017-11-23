The big news: Modi, Rahul Gandhi end their Gujarat Assembly poll campaign, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Six, including father-in-law, sentenced to death for killing Dalit man in Tamil Nadu, and retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 4.88%.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Denied permission for roadshow, Modi travels in seaplane on last day of campaign for Gujarat elections: Rahul Gandhi, also campaigning in the state, questioned Modi’s silence on the 2016 attack on four Dalits in Una.
- Six people, including father-in-law, sentenced to death for killing Dalit man in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur: The court acquitted his mother-in-law and two others for lack of evidence.
- Retail inflation rises to a 15-month high of 4.88%: Rising food prices due to heavy rains in November may have been one of the factors behind the increase.
- BJP government orders investigation into kissing contest in Jharkhand, party leaders demand apology: The BJP also accused Christian legislators from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha of destroying the Santhal culture.
- Ernakulam court finds accused Ameerul Islam guilty in Kerala law student’s rape-murder case: The prosecution has demanded the death sentence for the convict.
- SC’s Constitution bench to examine if jallikattu is a cultural right: It will see if states can claim protection under Article 29 (1).
- Centre tells Supreme Court it will set up 12 special courts to speed up cases against lawmakers: They will be set up over the next year at a cost of Rs 7.8 crore, the Law Ministry said in its affidavit.
- Five soldiers missing after snowfall triggers avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, Kupwara: An Army porter died in Kupwara’s Naugam sector.
- One dead, at least 21 injured in explosion at major gas facility in Austria: The police said a technical fault had caused the blast, and an official investigation has begun.
- SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi High Court’s order refusing legal protection for ‘Vande Mataram’: The High Court had said that the love for the song does not need to be ‘enforced by the long arm of the law’.