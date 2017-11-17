The big news: Exit polls forecast BJP wins in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said the deadline to link Aadhaar with services can be March 31, and Aaditya Thackeray said Shiv Sena will part ways with the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Exit polls predict a comfortable win for BJP in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh: The BJP’s Prem Kumar Dhumal is likely to take over from incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in the northern state, according to the figures.
- Deadline to link Aadhaar with services can be pushed to March 31, Centre tells Supreme Court: A Constitution bench has been hearing petitions seeking a stay on the Centre’s direction to link government services with the UIDAI system.
- Shiv Sena will snap ties with BJP in Maharashtra within a year, says Aaditya Thackeray: The Yuva Sena chief said the Shiv Sena will come to power on its ‘own strength’ in the Assembly elections in 2019.
- Court sentences convict in Kerala student’s rape and murder to death: The 29-year-old student was found raped and murdered in her home in Ernakulam on April 28, 2016.
- At least 6,700 Rohingya Muslims were killed violently in one month, says Medecins Sans Frontieres: At least 730 children below 5 years were killed, and more than 59% of them were shot dead, the organisation’s survey found.
- Government has till March 1 to set up special courts to try cases against lawmakers: The Supreme Court told the Centre to divide the cost to set up these 12 courts among the states where they will be established.
- Over 600 fishermen still missing in Kerala and Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Ockhi: A Home Ministry official said authorities are moving from house to house to verify the number of people yet to be traced.
- Walt Disney Company buys 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion: The deal would allow Disney to compete with tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix.
- Vijay Mallya files appeal after UK court accepts banks’ plea to freeze his assets worth £1.2 billion: The court will hear his appeal in April.
- Teacher couple in Jammu and Kashmir sacked on wedding day, school says ‘romance bad for students’: The couple asked why the administration approved their leave requests for the wedding day, and said they have not committed any crime.